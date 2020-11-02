Indian Capital Technology Center is offering leadership training for new supervisors, leads, and individuals in leadership positions that want to upskill or obtain insights that can add value, inspiration, and effectiveness to their organization.
"The Energetics of Leadership" begins Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m. and meets until noon. The workshop introduces attendees to new concepts in personal energy dynamics and how to work with them to up-level their leadership understanding and effectiveness. They can learn to make the most of their inner power to make an even bigger difference in life and work.
Lisa Wade is the trainer for the workshop. As an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach, Wade works with change-makers and mission-driven organizations to enhance strategic clarity and energetic alignment in support of effective, meaningful results.
She helps infuse leadership perspectives with new, practical insights that can benefit people exactly where they are in their career and life.
For more information or to reserve a spot in this workshop, call Spencer Roth at 918-348-7945, or visit the Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.