Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.