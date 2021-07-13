The Frontier, a nonprofit newsroom that covers Oklahoma, has launched "Oklahomans We’ve Lost," an ongoing series of stories to memorialize the lives of people who have died of COVID-19 across the state.
The Frontier’s team of award-winning journalists seeks interviews with Oklahomans who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
“Through interviews with survivors, we want to show the true human toll of the pandemic and put names and faces to some of the more than 7,000 Oklahomans who have died of COVID-19,” said Brianna Bailey, managing editor for The Frontier.
Survivors can submit contact information and biographical details about their loved ones to: https://www.readfrontier.org/special-projects/oklahomans-weve-lostto-covid-19/.
Frontier reporters and editors are available for interviews and public speaking engagements about the project. Oklahomans We’ve Lost stories also are available free for republication to local news media. Contact Frontier Managing Editor Brianna Bailey for more information.
Since 2015, The Frontier has had a mission to produce fearless, independent journalism with impact. It holds those in power accountable, give a voice to the powerless and tell stories that matter to Oklahomans. Read more at readfrontier.org.
