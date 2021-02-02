Updated 2/1/2021
Governor calls for a flat budget with additional money for state’s savings account
Gov. Kevin Stitt revealed his $8.3 billion budget proposal Monday, which calls for a conservative approach to spending as the state continues wading through the pandemic’s financial fallout.
Stitt wants to hold yearly expenses flat, budgeting $7.8 billion to cover high-cost agencies like the state Department of Health, the Department of Education and the Department of Corrections.
An additional $300 million is slated to go to the state’s savings accounts, and another $125 million would be used to pay back pension funds for teachers and first responders.
Both the state’s savings and the pension funds were diminished last spring to fill a surprise budget hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other additional funding is targeted for specific one-time needs, like $10 million in payroll help for district courts.
Missing from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget are any appropriations directly tied to dealing with COVID-19.
Budget officials said the state Health Department and local schools received hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in December, and another federal aid package will likely be passed in the coming months.
-Kayla Branch
In his State of the State speech, Gov. Kevin Stitt says his response to COVID-19 has allowed businesses to flourish and kept unemployment low
Gov. Kevin Stitt used his State of the State address to highlight his response to COVID-19, claiming his avoidance of tough restrictions on businesses and public lockdowns helped Oklahoma gain an economic advantage over other states.
After briefly closing some businesses, Stitt reopened the state in June even as many other states had tighter restrictions due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everywhere I go across the state, small business owners and workers tell me how grateful they are for being able to keep their businesses open, to provide income for their employees and their families and to provide the services their communities rely on,” Stitt said during Monday’s address.
Stitt said Oklahoma had seen many businesses and events come to Oklahoma because of the lack of statewide meeting restrictions, including an annual agriculture event that recently relocated from Colorado.
“The folks in Denver turned their back on the Ag industry. They wouldn’t let them have their major national cattle show because they insisted on keeping their state locked down,” Stitt said.
