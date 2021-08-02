Updated 7/30/2021
The Frontier is again tracking hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an effort to inform people where the virus is spreading.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma was announced on March 6, 2020.
The Frontier will update this page as information becomes public from state health officials, which is typically around 11 a.m. daily. The Oklahoma State Department of Health releases hospitalization data on weekdays. Hospitalization data are the three-day averages of the number of patients.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health releases county-level data weekly on Wednesdays.
The Frontier uses federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provisional data to track the pandemic’s death toll in Oklahoma.
How many Oklahomans have been vaccinated?
As of July 30, Oklahoma has administered 3,440,451 doses of the vaccine in the state: 1,882,789 people have gotten at least the first dose and 1,587,380 people or 40.1% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated. Oklahoma is administering the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
About 50.9% of Oklahoma adults are fully vaccinated, and 59.8% of adults have received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12.
How many people are hospitalized, and how many have died?
As of July 30, 8,723 Oklahomans had died from COVID-19, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health now releases hospitalization data on weekdays. Hospitalization data released are the three-day average of the number of patients. Hospitalizations peaked at 1,994 patients on Jan. 5, 2021.
COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma
The seven-day average for new cases peaked at 4,170 on Jan. 12, 2021. On July 30 the seven-day average for new cases was 1,351.
