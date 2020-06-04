Oklahoma City residents spent several hours Tuesday expressing concern about local policing practices during a virtual meeting of the city council, rebuking police for their response to protests in recent days and a request by the police chief for a funding increase.
“The police do not protect our communities,” said Katrina Ward, an Oklahoma City resident who addressed the council through a Zoom call.
Residents from across the city, especially from the city’s northeast community, complained of excessive force by police that targets people of color and other vulnerable residents.
The public comment session lasted most of the day and came after police chief Wade Gourley presented his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which seeks a 3.45 percent funding decrease, largely due to a decline in sales tax revenue.
Residents asked for some of the police department’s more than $225 million budget to be diverted to parks, education and mental health services.
Council members James Cooper, JoBeth Hamon and Nikki Nice also questioned the funding levels of the police department.
The budget presentation is an annual ritual as the council prepares for the next fiscal year budget, which will be up for final adoption on June 16.
But this year’s presentation from the police chief came after days of protests against police brutality that, at times, included clashes with police.
Over the weekend Oklahoma City police used tear gas and force to remove protestors, some who were peacefully protesting in the street and other times responding to individuals who threw objects at officers.
The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, which resulted in one officer being charged with murder.
Gourley opened his budget presentation by acknowledging the injuries to officers across the country, including in his own department.
He also rebuked the killing of Floyd.
“Every officer that has approached me … not one has made a comment in support or to justify what happened in Minnesota,” Gourley said.
On Monday, leaders with the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter asked Gourley to resign because of his department’s response to local protests.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Gourley said he did not feel a need to apologize.
“I won’t apologize for those officers … I don’t think I have anything to apologize for right now,” Gourley said.
During the council meeting dozens of police officers gathered on the steps of city hall to show support for Gourley.
