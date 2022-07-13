The Frontmen heading to Cherokee Casinos

ROLAND – With 30 No. 1 hits, 30 million albums sold, and the heartbeat of every soundtrack to every Friday night honkytonk, The Frontmen is country’s hottest new supergroup. On Thursday, Aug. 25, they arrive at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for a show at SEVEN Bar and take on Lee Creek Tavern at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Friday, Aug. 26.
Both shows are free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Comprised of three former lead singers, Larry Stewart from Restless Heart, Richie McDonald from Lonestar, and Tim Rushlow from Little Texas, The Frontmen has already mastered the stage, succeeded on radio, and sold out nightly audiences, who are taken on a rollercoaster of ‘90s nostalgic smash hits along with new and original songs.
The Frontmen’s magic formula harkens back to some of the biggest rock groups of the ‘60s and ‘70s, like the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, and the Eagles, where multiple lead singers, like Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley, have separate careers but join together to create a sum bigger than its parts. The group recently put their catalog of hits to work, including “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “Amazed,” and “God Blessed Texas,” on tour with Alabama and kick-started the Harley-Davidson crowd in Deadwood, South Dakota, at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
