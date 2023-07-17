From chunkey to stickball, members of the public were invited to learn about and play several traditional Cherokee games on Friday, July 14.
Cherokee National Treasure Danny McCarter leads the demonstrations Friday afternoons outside the Cherokee National History Museum. McCarter invited visitors to play a number of traditional games.
When is the sun is really beating down, McCarter encourages participants to play marbles and graces under the shade of the trees.
In the game of graces, players hold two sticks and use them to take turns tossing a hoop to one another.
“That’s a French game that we acquired. We’ve played that since the Cherokee Female Seminary [was built]. It was a game for the more affluent Cherokee girls,” said McCarter.
McCarter said graces isn’t as popular as the other traditional games he demonstrates every week, like chunkey and stickball. Chunkey, he explained, was originally a gambling game. During play, the chunkey stone is rolled and players toss spears to try to get as close as possible to the stone’s final position. The spear tip that lands closest to the stone wins, and the chunkey stone is rolled once again.
McCarter said he likes to take advantage of cloudy days to play stickball, as its otherwise too hot to play in the open field.
“I usually get more than a dozen [visitors] on a day like today,” said McCarter.
The goal of stickball is to score points by hitting a fish atop a tall pole in the center of playing field. McCarter said hitting the wooden fish, which spins around when struck, earns the player three points. Players use two lacrosse-like sticks to throw the ball into the air.
While many participants that day were more experienced with the games, like Paul Gaines and Matthew Star, some were newcomers. Star took time to show visitor Helen Robinson how to properly toss the ball with her pair of sticks. Robinson, who had played stickball before, beamed as she was able to launch the ball across the field.
Robinson is from Columbia, Missouri, and visited Tahlequah Friday with a group of her peers. One of them, Linda Grace, said the group was in town finishing up a Trail of Tears pilgrimage.
You’re invited
Danny McCarter said the traditional game demonstrations will continue every Friday until the week before Cherokee National Holiday, which takes place Labor Day weekend. The public is invited to watch or participate.
