The history of Christmas trees can loosely be traced to ancient Rome and Egypt and was brought to North America during Colonial times. Today, Christmas trees are grown and sold seasonally in all 50 states, but long before the birth of Christ, the Christmas holiday plants that remained green year-round held special meaning for people during winter.
Many ancient people believed the sun was a god and that each year winter came because the sun god was sick and weak. They would use boughs from evergreen plants to remind them of the sun's strength and to celebrate the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21 or 22 in the northern hemisphere - because it meant that the sun god was now getting well and winter was beginning to end. Ancient Egyptians, Romans, Celts, and Vikings all used evergreen plants for decoration and ceremonial purposes during winter.
Sometime during the 16th century, devout Christians in Germany brought decorated trees into their homes and began to create the Christmas tradition as we know it today. During Colonial settlement, most Americans still found the idea of a Christmas tree to be a bit odd, and it was only early German settlers in Pennsylvania who participated in the tradition.
Pennsylvania German settlements had home trees and community trees, but most Americans who were not of German descent viewed Christmas trees as a pagan symbol until as late as the 1840s. Many New England Puritans believed Christmas was sacred and that the tree was simply "pagan mockery" of the Christmas holiday. In fact, the General Court of Massachusetts passed a law that made hanging decorations for Christmas a crime punishable by fine. It wasn't until the mid-1800s when large groups of German and Irish immigrants made their way to America that the Puritan views of Christmas trees and decorations began to be undermined.
By the end of the 19th century, Christmas ornaments were being shipped from Germany to the United States and the popularity of the Christmas tree tradition was on the rise. In the early 20th century, American families were decorating their trees with homemade ornaments among things, such as apples, nuts, and cookies, and then electricity brought about the use and popularity of Christmas lights. Christmas trees began to appear in homes and town squares across America and this tradition has persisted since.
Today, it is common for households to possess an artificial tree for various reasons. However, some people still find value in going and selecting a tree to light for Christmas. If you have not yet put up a tree, there is still plenty of time to do so and you can find a selection of Christmas trees for sale in town or at Wilkinson Christmas Forest north of Tahlequah on highway 82.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
