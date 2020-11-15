Theodore Roosevelt is often regarded as the "conservationist president." An avid outdoorsman all his life, Roosevelt sought out every opportunity he could to hunt the big game of North America before they disappeared. Many of his writings detail numerous hunting trips and successful kills of trophy game, but they are also riddled with lament for the loss of species and wildlife habitat.
The near extinction of the North American bison, bighorn sheep, elk, and deer was a tremendous loss that Roosevelt felt was an indication of the perception society had for our nation's natural resources: that they were unlimited, unregulated, and undervalued. As such, conservation became one of Roosevelt's main concerns. Early in his political career, he lobbied legislation that would begin to change the way our natural resources were looked after and once he was elected president in 1901. He used his authority endlessly to protect wildlife and public lands.
Roosevelt worked tirelessly with a trusted group of like-minded individuals to create the U.S. Forestry Service. They established some 150 national forests, increasing our nation's forest reserves from 43 million to 190 million acres; 51 federal game bird reserves; four national game reserves; five national parks; and 18 national monuments through the 1906 American Antiquities Act.
He did so out of fear that the abundance of wildlife he grew up hunting and fishing would come to an end in his lifetime. He did so because he could see the end in sight and wanted differently for America. He did so for me and you. Roosevelt knew the wealthy man would be able to hunt, anyhow, just as they did in Europe, without the need for game regulations and laws. But "the man of small means is dependent solely upon wise and well-executed game laws for his enjoyment of the sturdy pleasure of the chase."
Roosevelt often receives the credit, as he was the man in charge at the time, but he did not act alone, and the process did not stop after he left office in 1909. The U.S. would continue to expand on its state park programs and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as we know it today, was formed in 1940. As a result, there is an abundance of fish and wildlife of all kinds for hunters, hikers, and nature watchers to enjoy.
Roosevelt left a lasting impression on the people of the U.S. and so they continued to carry on his legacy through various means. Every time you buy an Oklahoma wildlife passport, hunting or fishing license, you are supporting the ideals Roosevelt held in the highest regard.
Cherokee County 4-H is participating in a wildlife habitat scavenger hunt program this weekend. It is designed to help them understand how to dissect wildlife habitat to find critters and to get out and appreciate the abundance of wildlife that we have thanks to dear ole Teddy.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
