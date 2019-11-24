The Christmas song begins "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire." Those five words stir up a myriad of pleasant thoughts and memories of Christmas. Like most people, I've never roasted a chestnut, but like most people, I assume chestnut roasting is a good Christmas tradition.
The limited chestnut harvest season is short, peaking in November and December. Unlike most nuts, chestnuts perish quickly and require careful handling.
Like seafood, they have to be eaten fresh to taste good. Chestnuts are starchy, moisture-rich, and they spoil fast. The nutmeat is more mealy, like a potato, rather than crunchy like a traditional nut. They require moisture to prevent drying out, but not so much that they mold.
Uncooked chestnuts taste acidic - like raw sweet potatoes. A week or so after the nuts are harvested, the starch inside changes into sugar and after roasting, the nutmeat is tender and sweet.
Chestnuts are like popcorn kernels, with a tough shell that traps moisture. And like popcorn, chestnuts will explode and must have a large X cut into the flat side of the shell to let the steam escape.
The best chestnuts, called marrons, are native to southern Europe and grow along the Mediterranean coast. These are the most common variety sold in U.S. grocery stores.
The nuts were once an important economic resource in the U.S., being sold on the streets of larger cities. Toasted on an open fire, their smell was readily identifiable many blocks away.
At its peak, the American chestnut tree was the dominant tree in an area that ranged from Canada to Georgia, and from the east coast as far west as Kentucky and Indiana. One in four trees was a chestnut, and some areas had up to 50% of their timber acreage in chestnut. The trees produced three times as many nuts as an oak, and made a plentiful food source for both wildlife and human consumption.
In 1904, a strange infection appeared on American chestnut trees in New York. The Chestnut blight fungus was imported on nursery stock from China. The blight traveled though the dense susceptible American chestnut forest at a rate of 50 miles a year. By 1915, over half the trees were gone and by 1950, the entire Eastern U.S. chestnut population was killed.
Though many of the chestnut trees are dead above the ground, many of them maintain living roots that sprout growth some years. These re-sprouts will eventually be killed by the blight. Although the sprouts are not immune to the chestnut blight they do contain genetic information essential for experiments aimed at breeding blight resistant trees. The process of breeding and selecting blight resistant trees takes decades. Each generation must be grown for 10-20 years to learn if they inherited blight resistance as well as climate hardiness, growth capacity and good growing shape. To date, scientists have developed a dozen strains that must be thoroughly tested before a blight resistant American chestnut tree variety is available for planting. When released, it will have to compete with the aspen, birch, poplar and pine that have replaced it in the past 50 years.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
