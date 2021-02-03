While they've been forced to spend more time at home over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners have been taking the time to spruce up their spaces.
With Punxsutawney Phil forecasting six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day, area residents are still having their fireplaces and stoves maintained. Hearth and Pool in Tahlequah is still selling and installing a lot of high-efficiency fireplaces, too.
“Home improvement, at this point, would be adding a fireplace to the house, putting a fireplace in a new house that’s being built, or putting a wood stove in the house,” said Hearth and Pool owner Mark Sweeney. “Sometimes people will remodel and build a room, and put a fireplace in.”
But eventually, temperatures will start to rise again, and pool owners will want to get back into the swim of things. Sweeney said around March, he’ll see more business from those customers. He may also get a few calls from people looking to buy a hot tub or spa.
“We don’t stock hot tubs, but we do sell them and repair them,” said Sweeney. “I sell two or three hot tubs a year. You’ve got to have a big show room to stock hot tubs. We just sell them out of the catalog. They’re a real good spa line, so sometimes people just call me and say, ‘Can you get me a Master Spa?’”
Those interested in having their fireplaces, stoves, or pools serviced can give Hearth and Pool a call at 918-458-5455. Sweeney said his crew is staying safe with masks and hand sanitizer, and employees are attentive to what’s going on in the houses they work on.
“We’re very careful about what we do in their house,” said Sweeney. “My guys know what they’re doing. When we get to their home, they can expect a real professional attitude and courtesy. We’ll do a good job and clean up after we’re done. And we’ll make sure everybody understands how everything works.”
The ongoing health crisis has taken heavy toll on wallets. For businesses like Wyman’s Will-Haul, Handyman, & Tree Surgery Service, projects were slow in coming for a few a months at the end of 2020. It also didn’t help that a worker contracted COVID-19, forcing Travis Wyman to shut down his business, which he had to do again when his own son had the virus.
Wyman said more people are starting to come around to have land cleared or trees trimmed.
“That’s really the biggest thing so far, and what people should be focusing on right now – getting those trees trimmed up while we’re in dormant season, before the tornado season hits,” said Wyman. “The sap isn’t flowing through the trees during the dormant season. It’s holding all of its sap and it won’t shock your tree if you do a major trimming on it during the dormant season. They kind of bleed out – sort of like a human – if you do it in the warm season when the sap is running through it.”
Wyman has also been working a couple of porch roots lately. One has a flat roof that was causing rot damage in the fascia, so he and his team are putting a pitch on it. Another roof was completely rotted out, so his crew is working on tearing it down and rebuilding.
The handyman added that his customers can always expect respect from him, and he pledges to do the best job he can.
“I pay attention to every detail,” Wyman said. “Every cut is performed properly. Every millimeter matters, whether it’s a cut or we’re lowering something down, or we’re doing a clean up on your property. Whatever the case may be, I’m very meticulous.”
Those interested in Wyman’s services can call 918-822-2026.
The area is home to a number of other home improvement-related businesses. Tree Surgeons Ltd. also specialized in dangerous tree removal, trimming, topping, stump grinding and lot clearing. The business accepts both residential and commercial work. For more information, call 918-456-5656.
Zenith Construction Co. and Homes by Zenith offers remodeling and renovation services. The general contracting business can help revamp living spaces, kitchens, outdoor areas and more. It also builds new and custom homes. For more information, call Tyson or Laura Young at 918-458-0277.
