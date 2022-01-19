Yoga can benefit both the mind and body, and anyone can practice it with a little guidance from local instructors.
There are a number of physical benefits to yoga, including improved strength, balance, and flexibility. Those who do yoga regularly will notice improvement in their arms, back, legs and core muscles, and see an increase in stamina and endurance. It’s one of many exercises that can be added to a fitness routine.
At the Northeastern State University Fitness Center, yoga classes are held on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 5:15 p.m. Members can take the class for free, while nonmembers can purchase a day pass for $5, or a senior day pass for $2.50.
“I really think yoga is something everyone should be doing at least once a week, to be able to really work on flexibility, mobility and deep breathing,” said Arron Edwards, FIT director. “Ana, who teaches it, does a really good job, and she has different movements, so anyone at any fitness level can get in there and be able to participate.”
Every yoga instructor knows how to help people find alternative poses. However, Jean Havens’ new Chair Yoga class is geared directly toward people who might have a harder time getting in certain positions, or who have nagging aches.
“My yoga class is focused on the aging body and dealing with those aches and pains that come with that,” Havens said. “It is yoga, but it’s my interpretation of what you do should for yoga and for the body.”
Havens has taught yoga off and on for 20 years, and she used to be a dancer. She decided to develop the class as a way to deal with her own aches and pains, and said it focuses on working the entire body while using a chair and straps.
“It works and moves all the things of the body to keep it limber and strong,” she said. “It’s controlled and it’s working the whole body. They are simple moves, but we focus on doing it right and it works. It focuses on all areas, because people generally don’t use all the muscles and joints all the ways they can regularly. I’m excited about it, because I really think there is a need for people who are 60, 70, or in their late 50s. Let’s just say, all the crap you ignored when you were younger comes back to haunt you when you’re older.”
Her classes are on Wednesdays, at 9:30 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah. Participants are asked to bring their own mats and straps, although Havens has some extra equipment for those without.
There’s much more to gain than increased flexibility. Yoga provides a time for relaxation and reflection, allowing adherents to disconnect from the world and the daily stresses of life. It can bring a state balance not only to the body, but to the mind and spirit, too.
“For me, the practice of yoga gives us a path to being in sync with our highest self – who we really are and what our purpose is on this earth,” said Mindy Hendrix, owner of 108 Yoga Studio. “I feel like it’s something that allows us to be in that place within us to access who we are, and access our path in this world. Everybody can benefit from it in that sense.”
108 Yoga offers a variety of weekly classes for people of all abilities and beliefs. Holy Yoga, which is on Sundays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m., is a Christian-based class that incorporates scripture and prayer. On Mondays, at 6 p.m., 108 offers Curvy Yoga, which is geared toward all body types and levels of experience, and teaches the power of body positivity. Among other classes offered are: Flow and Stretch, Tuesdays at 8 a.m.; Lunchtime Yoga, at noon on Tuesdays; Restorative Yin Yoga, on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; Kids Yoga, ages 7 to 14, on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.; Gentle Yoga, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Kundalini Yoga, on Thursdays at 6 p.m.; and All Level Yoga, 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
“We have a class called 'Warm It Up' on Thursdays at 9 a.m.,” Hendrix said. “The room is a little warmer, which allows your muscles to relax a little bit and be able to go into different poses.”
108 Yoga also offers different workshops. For instance, a detox workshop is held on Saturdays, at 10 a.m. On the second Saturday of February, at 10 a.m., a charity yoga class will be held, with all of the proceeds going to the Humane Society of Cherokee County. Anyone can attend, as the instructors can offer alternative poses for people of all skill levels.
“Some of our classes we do by donations. So we try to offer a free class, and you can donate if you’d like. That way there’s classes that everybody can come to," Hendrix said. "We offer sound baths, where you come and just listen to the singing bowls, and that’s donation-based. We offer ecstatic dance. You’re able to dance with free flow, just with your inner guidance. It’s a place the community knows is there, and we’re always open to ideas and offering different classes.”
