The Indian Women's Pocahontas Club has announced the Indian Women's Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship recipients for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.
Madison Gray from Porter will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma.
Erica Taylor from Pryor will be attending The University of Tulsa.
Kylea Anderson from Inola will be attending Northeastern State University.
Halle Tatham from Pryor will be attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Carson Draeger from Chelsea will be attending UCO.
Kylea Terrell from Checotah will be attending Connors State College.
Chas McClain from Stilwell will be attending Carl Albert State College.
Hannah Henson from Tulsa will be attending Coe College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Remington Ward from Locust Grove will be attending Oklahoma State University.
Lauren Bulcroft from Claremore will be attending Missouri University of Science & Technology.
Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment recipients, for Rogers State University, are Jesse Rader, Claremore; Cloe Dennis, Claremore; Jasper Rader, Claremore; and Rayna Rock, Muskogee.
Rachel McKisick from Catoosa, attending OSU, won the Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship.
Tiffany Stover from Nowata is the first recipient of the Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship and will be attending Northeast Technology Center in Pryor.
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsors 10 Cherokee students, male or female, entering college or vocational school, with a $600 per academic year scholarship, along with one recipient of the Oklahoma State University Foundation, Dawson-Nelson Akanadi Endowed Scholarship Fund, four recipients of the Rogers State University Foundation, Foreman Faulkner Scholarship Endowment and one recipient of the newly formed Imogene King Crutchfield Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.