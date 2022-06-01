Ventriloquist Meghan Casey and her Rocky Mountain Puppets rocked the Tahlequah Public Library on May 31 to the excitement of the many families and children in attendance. The event featured two performances Monday, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.
Over the course of the 40-minute, family-friendly show, titled "Dive in & Discover Yourself!" Casey told the story of a cruise ship outing gone disastrous, involving a crash landing and an island of amusing animals. She brought several characters to life, each with a distinct look, voice and personality, all without breaking the illusion that they were actually speaking for themselves. Without moving her lips, Casey was able to tell jokes, sing a duet and even throw her voice behind herself, all for the entertainment of her young audience.
While sitting in chairs and on the floor, children giggled at the show's hijinks and called out answers to Casey's questions. Grayson Crossno and his mother Eva attended the morning show and commented on Casey's performance.
"It was so good," said Grayson. "My favorite part was the kangaroo. She was my favorite puppet."
William Garrett attended with his aunt Lacey.
"I liked the blue dinosaur puppet," said William.
The main puppet character, Aidan the dinosaur, endeared the kids to him with his anxious yet silly disposition. Other characters included a dog captain, a shy turtle, a hiccupping shark, a collector kangaroo, a baby monkey, an asocial toucan, and a tiny, life vest-wearing hamster.
Casey has been practicing and performing ventriloquism for 22 years, starting out when she was just five years old. By her estimation, she felt the show was well-received.
"The kids were cracking up," said Casey.
Tahlequah City Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said that the event was part of their 2022 summer reading program, "Oceans of Possibilities." She described the program's upcoming events for June.
"For performances,
there will be two events a day," said Lowe. "We have teen programs on Thursdays and crafts on Friday.
Lowe also mentioned that they are holding an adult summer reading program as well.
Check it out
Events for all summer reading programs this year are posted on the Tahlequah City Library's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
