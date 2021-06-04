TULSA, OK – The North Tulsa Community Coalition (NTCC) announced today that it will host a family friendly community kickoff event to celebrate their Joyful Movement North Tulsa Initiative's 10-week fitness and mental wellness challenge.
NTCC developed Joyful Movement North Tulsa in response to community findings regarding mental health. We found that community members are concerned about mental health, but want innovative and interesting ways to address it within the community. Joyful Movement North Tulsa is an interactive activity to encourage physical activity and movement as a means of improving mental health. Held at Chamberlain Park, Joyful Movement North Tulsa exposes residents of north Tulsa to physical activities and resources that could serve to improve their mental health.
"Joyful Movement North Tulsa is a community-driven and culturally tailored approach to addressing mental health, a concern plaguing many minorities." said Dr. Marshan Marick, NTCC Healthcare Task Force Chair
"The Joyful Movement North Tulsa program brings together mental and physical health activities to equip participants with skills, knowledge, and resources to improve quality of life and health outcomes. We are excited about the creative and innovative way in which we are addressing this community issue." said Dr. Marshan Marick, NTCC Healthcare Task Force Chair
The Community kickoff will take place Saturday June 5, 2021 from 5-7pm at Chamberlain Park and the free 10-week fitness and wellness challenge will begin Thursday June 10th at 6pm at the Jane A. Malone Center in Chamberlain park.
Registration is encouraged. Call 918-960-0605 or register online at www.ntccunited.org/joyfulmovement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.