THE NOSE KNOWS: Allergy season is here, and both chemical and natural remedies can help

Rising temperatures and March showers are reminding Cherokee County residents that allergy season is nigh. And pharmacists and natural remedy sellers are reminding sufferers that there are many options to get them through the season.
"I recommend Zyrtec. There are very few side effects. For some, it does cause drowsiness. Other than that, there are no side effects," said Darren Ward of Cherokee Hills Pharmacy.
Other pharmacists agree. Zyrtec came into medical use in 1987, and has gained in popularity since 2007, when it was first distributed over the counter. Many pharmacists recommend taking Zyrtec at night because it lasts 24 hours, and the sufferer won't have to worry about drowsiness. For those who want something that makes them less drowsy, there are options.
"There are a variety of options here. For seasonal allergies, you can take non-drowsy Claritin - or loratadine. It works well for some people, and for other people, it doesn't. Allegra is another one you can take daily," said Shannon Gower of Tahlequah Drug Co. "Zyrtec is the most drowsy of them all, but sometimes it is the most effective, and they can all cause dry mouth, and they are all safe with high blood pressure."
Flonase has increased in popularity, and it can be taken by itself, or in conjunction with Claritin, Allegra, or Zyrtec.
"It's a steroid nasal spray, so it helps with inflammation and sinuses. It helps to stop the mucus production. So it depends on what symptoms you have going on," said Gower.
Another option is chlorpheniramine, which is a tablet a user takes every four hours. It makes some people drowsy, but acts more quickly than other medications. It also does not prevent allergies.
"There is a product we sell that has phenylephrine in it, such as Sudafed. If you take high blood pressure medicine, you should be cautious," said Gower. Using it acutely for a couple of days will be fine, but you don't want to use it for more than that."
Some pills use different medications to combat different symptoms. One of them contains chlorpheniramine, Tylenol, and phenylephrine.
"I have a product that has
chlorpheniramine, acetaminophen, and phenylephrine, which is perfect for people with sinuses who are sick," she said.
Another one contains ibuprofen for swelling and phenylephrine for the stuffiness.
"There are some people that take Benadryl at night, and that
helps to dry stuff up, but it is super-drowsy, so just be careful of that," said Gower.
For those with dry sinuses, saline nasal spray is popular, which helps keep nasal passages moist. All products on the market have the ability to dry the nasal cavity, causing irritation.
"Xyzal is the newest thing. It is like Zyrtec, but its claim to fame is that it's less drowsy. I would still take it at night, and you'll still get that 24 hours of allergy clearance with it, but it is a less drowsy formula," said Gower.
Deana Franke, owner of Oasis Natural Foods, recommends natural remedies.
"I usually start with the nose spray Xlear and drink nettle and mullein tea," she said. "This seems to be an especially tough year."
Xlear is an all-natural saline nasal spray.
Some people swear by homeopathic formulas. Oregano oil is great for people who want to clear their lungs, Franke said.
"Put a few drops under your tongue and breathe it into your lungs and out your nose. Usually clears that entire system after a few days of regular use," she said.
With fewer people wearing face masks, the allergy season is likely to increase this year.
Many who suffer from allergies recommend wearing a mask while mowing the lawn and showering immediately afterward.
