THE NOSE KNOWS: Allergy season is here, and both chemical and natural remedies can help

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&