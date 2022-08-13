The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on residents, facility, staff, and visitors. As long-term care facilities begin to open up, the need for trained advocates is at an all time high.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program serves residents in nursing, assisted living, and residential care homes. The program is administered by the Department of Human Services Community Living, Aging, and Protective Services Division under the authority of the Older Americans Act and the Oklahoma Long-Term Care Ombudsman Act.
An Ombudsman volunteer helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents of long-term care facilities. The goal of the Ombudsman program is to have volunteers at every long-term care facility.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging provides supervision and support for the volunteers. Free training is provided to volunteers in COVID-19 prevention, problem solving, communication, the process of aging, and long-term care facility regulations. Training manuals also are provided.
To become a volunteer, applicants must:
• Be concerned about older persons and their needs.
• Be able to work with different types of people without being judgmental.
• Be able to accept training and supervision.
• Be able to spend at least two hours a week as a volunteer.
• Be free from conflict of interest.
If someone would like information on becoming an Ombudsman volunteer, or if they have any questions about long-term care issues, call Tim Nicholson or Scott Harding at 918-682-7891.
