The perfect burger tastes different to everyone

In Tahlequah, summer and grilling go hand and hand. Hamburgers are a common cookout staple, but often enough the perfect burger looks different depending on who a person asks.
While waiting on their order outside Southside Drive-In, Tahlequah residents Samantha and Seth Perry listed their favorite toppings.
"Lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard," said Samantha Perry.
Seth Perry went a bit more classic.
"I'm definitely the pretty standard ketchup, mustard and cheese guy," said Seth Perry.
Regarding patties, Seth Perry made his preference clear and said he preferred the thicker and jucier ones. Samantha Perry was at the opposite end of the spectrum as she prefers the thin and crispy ones.
With their burgers, Seth and Samantha Perry both agreed that fries were their go-to side order, but Samantha Perry admitted that she switched it up for today.
"I did go with onion rings today though because [Southside] makes really good onion rings," said Samantha Perry.
Another person waiting for their meal was Vernon Williamson, who explained his favorite burger toppings.
"I like everything [on my burger] except the tomato because the tomato makes it messy, but I still like the tomato on there," said Williamson. "Mustard and mayonnaise. Rarely do I like ketchup."
Williamson said he liked his burger patties on the thick side.
"I used to like them the fatter the better, but the older I get now I make them too big, but I guess still fat," said Williamson.
All agreed that the perfect fast food meal is in the eye of the burger-holder.
