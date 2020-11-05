THE PRICE OF ICE: First in a two-part series: Officers have advice for notoriously bad Okie winter drivers

With winter just around the corner, law enforcement officials are urging drivers to think ahead and be prepared for inclement weather and hazardous roads.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies cannot push or pullout a vehicle that has skidded off the road, because of the liability involved.
“If we push them out or pull them out and we break something, it’s on us,” said Undersheriff James Brown. “Now we will stay there if they need warming up. We’ll put them in our truck until the tow truck gets there.”
The CCSO recently received new vehicles, and one is equipped with the necessary tools for confronting bad weather.
“No one can be fully prepared, and with the last two tornados, none of us were prepared for that. Emergency Management was, but not the sheriff’s office,” Brown said. “We get there first, and that’s why we went with the bigger truck; it hauls our UTVs. Now we try to be prepared as much as we can be.”
The new truck has a small generator, chainsaws, handsaws, rakes, shovels, gloves, tarps, winter weather clothing and hats, and extension cords.
According to AAA, when people must drive in winter weather, precautions must be taken to ensure their own safety and that of others.
"Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes every winter," according to AAA.
Only go out if necessary, and when that's the case, drive slowly, accelerate and decelerate slowly, and don't power up hills.
"Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it's better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out," said AAA. "Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don't try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight."
They advise drivers to increase the following distance to five or six seconds, given that the increased margin of safety will provide longer distance needed if a driver has to stop quickly.
"Don't stop if you can avoid it. There's a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop, versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling," AAA said.
If a vehicle skids off the road and into a ditch, Brown said the occupants should stay inside the vehicle at all times.
“If you go off the road, you need to stay in your car. Here’s the deal: If you slipped off the road and you get out of your car, more than likely someone else is going to slip off the road,” Brown said. “It would be better for you to be in the car. Stay in your car, turn on your hazards, and call 911 and let us know you’ve gone off the road. We can assist you with traffic as much as we can; that way, we can get a tow truck to you.”
AAA urges drivers to remove all snow from their vehicles to make sure it can’t be blown off onto the windshield of a vehicle nearby. Never set cruise control on icy roads, as the driver should be in full control of the vehicle.
“You lose the ability to transfer more weight to the front of the tire by simply lifting off the accelerator,” AAA said. “Avoid unnecessary lane change, as this increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes, which could cause loss of vehicle traction.”
