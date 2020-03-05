THE PRISM OF 'ISM'

Economic schools of thought are often described in broad terms during a feverish political debate, but according to experts, most ideologies have a variety of versions.
The role of government in a society marks the core difference among various terms like communism, socialism, and capitalism. How an economy operates is dependent on the relationship between a country's production and consumption. And misconceptions about economic systems and political ideologies - or "isms" - are not uncommon.
Jason Nichols, a political science instructor at Northeastern State University and former Tahlequah mayor, thinks the level of understanding with regard to philosophical "isms" is fairly low.
"I think most people rely on a lot of sloganeering, jingoism, and fear-mongering about every philosophy," he said. "If you need to vilify a certain someone - a candidate or a certain policy position - then maybe you can create a boogeyman out of conservatism or liberalism. Whatever you need, you can find somebody to vilify or a philosophy to vilify."
Dr. Daniel Savage, political science professor at NSU, said an ideology's framework is dependent on the theorist or how a set of ideas has evolved through time.
"For example, the United States is a liberal democracy, so liberalism is our dominant ideology," said Savage. "In popular parlance, the word 'liberal' is only used to identify what I would call 'progressive liberals' - those usually found in the Democratic Party. Classical liberals are sometimes called libertarians and are more likely to be found in the Republican Party."
Savage said progressives, like presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, often refer to themselves as socialists, but that's incorrect.
"In a socialist system, the means of production, distribution, and exchange are owned or regulated by the state or community," he said. "Socialists call it economic democracy. Sanders doesn't call for state ownership of all production and distribution. He would like a system of socialized health care, but even then -- as in Canada -- health insurance would be controlled by the state, but health care providers would still be private."
The use of socialist ideas has become a major talking point among political pundits this election season. Nichols suspects philosophical ideologies, like conservatism, liberalism, communism, socialism, etc., are among the top targets for criticism or to be used to frighten a particular demographic.
"It's OK to be afraid of any of those things, just so long as you're doing it based upon what they actually are and not just because a certain figurehead, spokesperson or even, for that matter, your leader told you to," he said.
Derived from Karl Marx, communism is an ideology structured on the concept of common ownership. Many confuse communism with socialism, since both systems contend on a structure without classes: no working class or capital class.
"Because there is no ruling class then, like socialism, the means of production, distribution, and exchange are publicly owned," said Savage. "Some tribal people practice primitive communism in which hunting, gathering and agriculture are practiced collectively."
America is considered a mixed economy, exhibiting forms of both socialism and capitalism. Unlike socialism or communism, capitalism is a system wherein the means of production, distribution and exchange are privately owned and operated in a free market. Capitalism is most closely associated with liberalism.
Liberalism is based on the idea of independence, a government that uses its power with the consent of the people, and equality. Although it is considered to be the presiding political ideology in the U.S., the term "liberalism" could be the most susceptible to confusion. Nichols also pointed to liberalism as the philosophy with the largest lack of comprehension.
"The reason I say that is because it got to the point where that descriptor - people reacted to it with such a visceral, negative way that liberals themselves have actually started to call themselves progressives instead," he said. "They almost had to surrender in a public relations way what is ultimately a political science term. That shows you the success of branding that people are opposed to liberal or liberalism. I don't think it's an accurate reflection of the value that philosophy can have in a society."
Fascism is a label given the philosophy whereby the means of production are privately owned but under control of the state. The ideology was prominent in the early 20th century during World War I, and many people associate the term with the Nazi Party. Savage said fascism "is basically state worship."
"While liberalism stressed the individual, and socialism stresses class, fascism stresses the state," he said. "As such, it is a form of nationalism. The Italian word 'fasciare' means 'to fasten or bind.' The 'fascii' were bundles of rods carried by Roman Lictors as symbols of their authority. A single rod is easily broken, but when many are fastened together, the fascii becomes strong. In a fascist system, nationalism is the means for tying the state together under a strong leader."
Authoritarianism, then, would be a product of fascism.
Educators note that the difference among various political philosophies - their characteristics and principles - are often heavily debated among scholars. And while people are quick to choose one side of the aisle - left or right, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat -ideologies and the fundamentals in which they are derived fall on a spectrum of philosophies.
Nichols thinks the idea of the U.S. only having two options - left or right, red or blue - is part of the country's political DNA, because Americans are raised and conditioned to think of binary choices.
"Go back to the Federalists and the anti-Federalists; the argument over whether something that is now revered as the Constitution should even be in place - for or against," he said. "It's almost like we've never broken out of that habit. That's why we have a two-party system. It's just ingrained, and it will be hard to really ever convince people that we have more than a bichromatic political rainbow in the United States, but we do. There are 330 million of us. On that spectrum, there would be 330 million data points then."
