Families and friends will gather this Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, and while the dinner table’s most prominent items may be turkey and dressing, the adult table might include a nice bottle of wine to pair with the holiday feast.
There’s no shortage of options for those in search of a bottle to bring to dinner this year. Unless there is a sommelier in the family, though, people might have a hard time choosing what wine to serve with assorted sides. Fortunately, liquor stores around Tahlequah, like Mary’s Liquor and Rum Runners, are on hand to offer a few recommendations.
At Mary’s Liquor, Blue McNeal said the beaujolais nouveau is a popular wine for the holiday season.
“It’s the first wine harvest of the year,” McNeal said. “So they get these grapes, harvest them in the fall, and they instantly made them into wine. Everyone drinks it during the week of Thanksgiving. They only make it once a year, and it’s released on the third Thursday of every November, so it’s made specifically for this time of year.”
According to reports, issues with supply chains have limited the amount of beaujolais nouveau Americans will get this year. But there’s still some to be found in town, including at Mary’s and at Rum Runners.
Thomas McKinney, owner of Rum Runners, said wineries don’t add any sulfites to beaujolais nouveau. Sulfites are added to wine to preserve freshness and protect it from oxidation. So wine is only good for about three months or so, he said.
McKinney also has a guide to help pair wine with food. To along with the green bean casserole this year, revelers might want to try a sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, albarino, or dry riesling. Butternut squash soup goes well with rich white wine, like chardonnay, chenin blanc, viognier, and white rioja. As for roasts, turkey and stuffing, pinot noir, cabernet franc, merlot, and sangiovese are good pairings.
“Buttery chardonnays are what you’re going to want,” McKinney said. “Oaky and buttery chardonnays just pair well with turkey. For a chardonnay, I would recommend La Crema chardonnay. It’s pretty buttery, and Toasted Head is another buttery one. Rombaur is good, too. It’s a super Cali, rich, buttery, forward, oaky chardonnay. So it’s one I would definitely recommend.”
Both Mary’s and Rum Runners are filled with a variety of wines to match anyone’s taste. Hosts might looks for a Holiday Magic, by Blind Luck. It’s a cranberry malbec – a sweet red wine. Rosa Regale, a sparkling red wine, is on sale at Mary’s, where shoppers can find bottles below $10 to more than $100.
A cabernet franc is a unique wine that is mixed with sauvignon blanc to make cabernet sauvignon. It’s another suggestion by Mckinney, who called the cabernet franc “the daddy of cabernet grapes.”
“Folly of the Beast would be the pinot I would recommend at the lower price point,” McKinney said. “And then to go up, you could do a Sonoma-Cutrer. They make really good stuff out of the Russian River Valley. That is a delicious pinot.”
Mixing things up, families might like to try a Chaucer’s Mead, which can be found at Mary’s. McNeal said it’s a honey wine that can be enjoyed in one of two ways, either chilled or heated with spices that come with the bottle.
