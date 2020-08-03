In the coming weeks, Tahlequah will have a new restaurant and entertainment venue, and it will be unlike any other in the area.
The River Brewhouse, 2380 S. Muskogee Ave., next to the former United Keetoowah Band Casino, will be opening soon offering food, fun and its own brand of beverages, as well as some of the popular options already on the market. The restaurant will serve basic American food such as burgers, fries, chicken and more. The rustic feel will offer a welcome place to relax for locals, as well as tourists and visitors from the area river and lakes.
General Manager Michael Geer has returned home to Tahlequah to manage the facility, bringing over a decade of experience overseeing other national restaurant chains. A citizen of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees, Geer is excited to bring his experience back home to Tahlequah.
"I'm very excited to be a part of this project and to have the opportunity to do something that will help my tribe and my people, as well as offering a great place to the residents of Tahlequah and its visitors," Geer said.
The 6,138-square-foot, two-story facility features its own brewing machines which are available to see operating through a glass window on the bottom floor; a private VIP room which can be reserved for special occasions on the upper floor; and a patio area for outdoor seating.
Those who enjoy watching sports or entertainment specials will find something like no other in the area. The restaurant features a 12-by-20-foot wall screen that can show one event or be divided into 16 different 65-inch screens with different programs, along with an additional 14 large-screen plasma televisions for sports and entertainment of all types. The sound system will offer optional QR codes, which can be scanned by a smartphone to listen to an individual screen or television unit for a particular program or event at a table.
The project is being undertaken by the UKB and built by KCI Construction Co.
