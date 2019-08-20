THE ROAD AHEAD

HULBERT - Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation met with residents during an open house meeting Tuesday to discuss safety improvements to State Highway 51 and showcase their plans for the upcoming construction project.
ODOT developed a proposal in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration to improve an 8-mile stretch from Hulbert to Tahlequah as part of its eight-year construction work plan.
The project includes expanding and resurfacing the roadway to create 12-foot-wide driving lanes with 8-foot-wide shoulders.
According to the projection, the highway is a two-lane, open-section, minor arterial facility with 12-foot-wide driving lanes and 4-foot shoulders. Current traffic volumes are estimated at 5,712 vehicles per day, and are projected to increase to 7,956 VPD by 2039.
Because the highway has a number of issues - steep slopes, a substandard horizontal curve, limited sight distances and narrow shoulders - ODOT plans to alleviate those flaws.
According to the proposal, the improvements are to correct roadway deficiencies, enhance safety and accommodate traffic.
Estimated costs for total construction is $6.1 million. Widening and resurfacing will cost $5,600,000; right-of-way will require $381,500; and utilities will amount to $136,250.
District 1 ODOT Field Division Engineer Chris Wallace said he believes the project will take over a year to complete.
"Where we're at right now, and the reason we are here today is, we need to make everything wider so we're going to need to acquire more right-of-way and that's supposed to start in 2021," said Wallace. "What we try to do is have these informal meetings so we know and we bring that to the public to get everybody's comments."
Hulbert resident Ryan Sierra drives S.H. 51 daily to commute between work and home. He said the project is long overdue, and his property will not be affected by construction.
Cindy Stromberg echoed Sierra's comments by saying the work has been a long time in coming. Her concerns for the 8-mile project is the number of trees that will have to be cut down, and the time required to complete the project.
"I think they know what they're doing, but I just know when you're working for the government, it's not going to be something that's done overnight," she said. "I hate to see just how many trees need to go. You got to do what you got to do."
Right-of-way and utility relocation is projected to start in 2021, and construction should begin in 2023. S.H. 51 will remain open to traffic during construction.
Wallace said to add shoulders to a road, crews will only be working during the day, with the speed limit reduced.
"Our contractor will be working on the project in sections, and during the day, they'll be flagging traffic in a one-lane operation," he said. "In the evening and on the weekends, when they're not there, they'll shoulder everything up and you'll have two lanes of traffic."
He did reiterate there will be delays - just as with any major construction, especially during the day - but there will be no closures.
You can help
All comments need to be received by Sept. 3. Submit comments or questions to environment@odot.org; mail, ODOT Environmental Programs Division, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73105-3204; fax, 405-522-5193; Tim Vermillion, ODOT project manager, 405-521-2676, environment@odot.org; or Geoff Canty, 405-761-1225, geoff@ccenviro.net.
