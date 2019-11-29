Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.