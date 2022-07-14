Kitchen crafters learned how to spice up their lives July 14 during a Tahlequah Public Library salsa-making class.
Participants were taught two recipes for salsa. One features canned ingredients, while the other follows the same recipe but makes substitutions with fresher ingredients.
The library's technology specialist and class instructor, Gerran Walker, said if the same ingredients are used, there isn't a difference in nutritional value between store-bought and homemade salsa.
She said involvement in classes like this help to show people they can make food tailored to their tastes, rather than just buying premade food.
"We get used to stuff just coming from the store, and we just go buy salsa. Sometimes, I think we forget that you can actually make salsa perfect for you, or you can make food perfect for you," said Walker.
Cookson resident Georgia Carson said the salsa class was the first library event she has attended. This was also her first time making salsa, and she said she already wants to start teaching others, including her children and grandchildren, how to put together the simple recipe.
"This is a great dish for people to make, even beginners, because you can find all the ingredients super-easily at the grocery store, or you may even have a lot of these at home," said Walker.
Walker said anyone can make salsa, but they at least need to be teenagers when chopping vegetables.
Participants were also given the chance to learn about topics other than salsa. Those included blender wattage and how it can affect the cooking process; the difference in peppers and their spiciness; and how making pico de gallo is an option for people who want salsa but don't have a blender.
Pamela McDonald, an attendee, said she has been to craft events at the library before, but she has never been to one put on by the OSU Extension Office.
"I'm definitely interested in this, and it has sparked some ideas for me to get back into my canning, like I used to do," said McDonald.
She said she believes it's vital to continue classes like this one so area residents can continue to do and make things that are simple, instead of buying expensive items.
Walker said this was the first food-related class she taught at the library. She normally teaches technology-based classes, or does emergency fill-ins, like she did for the salsa class.
The class was originally going to be taught by OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn, who will be returning to teach the class in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.