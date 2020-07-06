THE TASK OF MASKING: Wearing of facial coverings now a source of controversy

The Centers for Disease Control guidelines on whether to wear a face covering or mask during the pandemic remains a point of controversy in Oklahoma and elsewhere, as COVID-19 continues to surge.
Critics claim that even the CDC has changed its recommendations about masks since March, and some politicians have met with resistance to requiring masks be worn in public in their communities.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the community is fortunate at this time to still be experiencing fewer cases, and a smaller number of new cases, than other counties in Oklahoma. At this time, masks are not required in city buildings.
“Our health systems are not anticipating being stretched beyond their capacity. As long as that continues, there will be no need to declare wearing face coverings mandatory,” Catron said. “That said, there are conversations ongoing as to what actions might need to be taken should the threat to our community grow significantly. Certainly face coverings is a part of that discussion.”
Catron said most of the communication she has had about masks were more expressions of concern rather than complaints.
“As a city, we continue to encourage the wearing of masks. While there have been a number of statements and videos on the topic, my current favorite is the video featuring our school mascots attempting to influence our younger demographic,” said Catron. “Most individuals I speak with understand that individual compliance, rather than mandated mask wearing, may be most effective when there is little ability to enforce a mask mandate.”
Northeastern State University is not requiring masks be worn on any of its campuses.
“However, we do strongly encourage the use of masks when students, employees, or guests are unable to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing,” said Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery. “NSU students, employees and guests have been very respectful of the institution's efforts to maintain CDC guidelines while providing a quality affordable education and support services to the RiverHawk family.”
The inconsistency of recommendations, guidelines, or obedience to requirements have frustrated some community members. When Tahlequah resident Angela Hayes arrived at Northeastern Health Center for an appointment in the women’s clinic, all the doors were locked and she had to enter through the emergency room doors. Hayes was wearing her mask, but she saw the person taking temperatures and doing the screening at the door was not wearing one.
“I got really emotional. Why was he not wearing a mask? Why bother to do intake and take temperatures when the guy doing it is not wearing a mask?” she said.
She said she noticed the security guard was wearing a mask; administrators she talked with were not; and the employees at the information desk were not wearing masks, but they were behind a window. Her ultrasound technicians said they were required to wear them.
“Not practicing basic CDC guidelines is reckless. It’s disconcerting to me,” she said. “One place I expected to see precautions was at my local hospital. I was shocked. It’s counterintuitive.”
Even though Hayes said she was upset during the incident, she was not trying to demonize the hospital or staff, and she said the administrators she talked with were very nice.
“I don’t live in fear. I take precautions. I just want people to be cautious,” she said.
According to Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator, the facility is still practicing all regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Hospital Association, as well as local government policies.
Per the CDC’s recommendations published June 26, NHS was to begin providing masks for all direct-patient-contact employees on July 1. Berry said masks are now mandatory for all NHS direct-patient-contact employees, and patients who will be undergoing any type of outpatient procedure, such as lab work or imaging. Visitors who present to the screening table without a mask will be denied entrance into the facility, and masks will not be supplied to visitors.
“We have witnessed many community members visiting the facility with their own PPE on,” said Berry.
Kristye K. Adams, coordinating nurse, said employees and clients are required to wear masks at all times while inside the Cherokee County Health Department.
“It is suggested that any type of face covering provides some protection to those around you. It is not recommended to use masks which are required for health care personnel, i.e. surgical masks,” said Adams. “Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of germs via droplets when talking, singing, sneezing, or coughing. Those droplets can spread 6 feet. Because some individuals have no symptoms, as well as those who test positive being contagious for two days before symptoms may begin, wearing a face covering or mask can protect those around you who may be in the higher risk groups.”
While she understands some people with respiratory health conditions have reported issues wearing masks, Adams said she does not know of any guidelines discouraging their use.
