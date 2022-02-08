OKLAHOMA CITY —The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, state leaders and TSET grantees celebrated 20 years of helping Oklahomans live healthier lives with a virtual panel and Q&A Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Over the past 20 years, TSET and its grantees created programs and enacted policies to reduce tobacco use and improve preventative health for all Oklahomans through community health initiatives, increased access to high-quality medical care and nutritious food, health education initiatives and funding state-of-the-art cancer research in Oklahoma.
The event coincided with the release of the TSET FY 2021 Annual Report, which takes a look back at the first two decades of the agency’s history.
“We are incredibly proud of the impact TSET has made over the past 20 years and the people we have helped,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Oklahoma’s adult smoking prevalence has dropped from 28.6 percent to 19.1 percent since the beginning of our work in 2001. This shows our work is truly helping Oklahomans and we are excited to help future generations have the tools they need to live healthier lives.”
TSET’s mission is to improve the health of Oklahomans and reduce the leading causes of death in the state - cancer and obesity. TSET has accomplished this by funding tobacco cessation programs, health prevention programs, research initiatives and emerging opportunities. These programs have had incredible success and made tangible change in the lives of Oklahomans across the state.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline was the first TSET-created program, and it has played a crucial role in helping Oklahomans become tobacco free. The Helpline has supported 470,000 Oklahomans to become tobacco-free and has maintained an average quit rate of 34 percent.
“Our Helpline is the top helpline in the nation, and it has truly saved Oklahomans’ lives by helping them stop using tobacco products,” said Michelle Stephens, chair of the TSET Board. “In addition, we have seen communities and the State Legislature enact key policies, like 24/7 tobacco-free school campuses and increased cigarette taxes, which have actively reduced tobacco use in our communities. We are so grateful for the collaboration to make these policies a reality.”
TSET has also focused on preventative health initiatives to ensure Oklahomans have access to quality medical care no matter where they live as well as nutritious foods and the tools they need to combat sedentary lifestyles.
To help Oklahomans manage their health, they need access to consistent and high-quality medical care. In partnership with the Physician Manpower Training Commission, TSET helps fund the Oklahoma Physician Loan Repayment. This program recruits and retains quality physicians across rural Oklahoma, ultimately helping Oklahomans manage their health choices and local resources. So far, 89 physicians have been placed in rural and underserved communities and have conducted 387,459 patient appointments since 2003.
In Oklahoma, one in seven people struggle with hunger and access to nutritious and affordable food. Proper nutrition is key to disease prevention and better health outcomes. To help address food insecurity across Oklahoma, TSET launched the Food Systems Impact Grants that provided $1 million to seven organizations that support those in need of food assistance and provide access to healthy food.
TSET’s award-winning campaigns like Shape Your Future, Tobacco Stops With Me, and the new TSET Healthy Youth Initiative provide tools to help Oklahomans be smoke free and lead healthier, more active lives.
The Shape Your Future campaign provides motivational messaging, facts, recipes and free online resources to reverse historically poor health outcomes in Oklahoma. Tobacco Stops With Me educates Oklahomans about the dangers of nicotine and the deceptive marketing practices of Big Tobacco. The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative empowers youth to take charge of their health through physical activity, nutrition and saying no to tobacco.
TSET has also been instrumental in funding life-saving research in Oklahoma at the Stephenson Cancer Center, the TSET Health Promotion Research Center and the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research.
