OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, Oklahoma state leaders, and TSET grantees will celebrate 20 years of helping Oklahomans live healthier lives. The virtual event will take place via Zoom webinar on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.
Participants will include: Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET; Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma Attorney General; Jari Askins, former Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma; Michelle Stephens, chair of TSET Board; Shaun Pryor, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline personal testimony; and Casey Killblane, former TSET Board Member.
TSET and its grantees have worked together to reduce the leading causes of death in Oklahoma state – cancer and obesity – through tobacco cessation and prevention programs, nutrition and exercise grants and initiatives, research and food access grants. This work has helped many Oklahomans quit tobacco and live healthier lives. The 20th anniversary celebration will discuss the successes TSET has seen and focus on how the organization will help future generations of Oklahomans.
To join the Zoom webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/95057312920 Meeting ID: 950 5731 2920.
