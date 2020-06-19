There is increasing awareness about the use of beneficial organisms in agriculture, one of those beneficial organisms is mycorrhizae. What exactly are mycorrhizae? Mycorrhizae are a naturally occurring, beneficial fungus that are safe to use and are proven to improve overall plant growth and performance.
Mycorrhizal fungi have long existed in nature, but science has found how to utilize them in agriculture. These fungi form symbiotic relationships with plant roots, and although there are a variety of classifications of them, the two largest classes of mycorrhizae are endomycorrhizae and ectomycorrhizae.
Endomycorrhizal fungi produce thin filaments that can penetrate the cell walls of plant roots thereby forming an extension of the plant root system. These fungi benefit many vegetables, flowers, grasses, shrubs, and some trees – making them the fungi of choice for the home gardener, nurseryman, cattleman, or farmer. Ectomycorrhizal fungi form associations without penetrating root cell walls and form relationships with many conifers and some hardwood species, making them more applicable to forestry rather than agriculture.
Endomycorrhizal fungi assist plants in acquiring nutrients and water which can help to reduce stress – drought, nutrient deficiency, disease pressure, etc. – and lead to increased growth and more efficient use of fertilizers. Once a plant root system is colonized by endomycorrhizae it will stay with the plant for life, which can add value to nursery crops or increase consistent performance in forage production.
Endomycorrhizal fungi are available on both the residential and commercial scale and can be purchased to suit your needs by crop. There are several lines of mycorrhizae products on the market today, but the premise and use of them is similar. Typically, when you purchase mycorrhizae, you are purchasing a bag of chopped up host plant roots and fungi inoculum that you then mix with your soil (vegetable garden), potting media (nursery), or seed (forage production).
While there is still developing research on what other types of mycorrhizae exist, science has shown that these fungi are worth utilizing. Whether you intend to use them in your home vegetable garden, nursery operation, pasture, or hayfield, endomycorrhizae can benefit your operation by maximizing the potential of your inputs. Consider these fungi as a long-term investment for your soil that can allow you to get the most bang for your buck.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
