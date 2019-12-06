Poinsettias, Christmas blooming masterpieces, are commonly found in North American homes during the holiday season. But did you know that poinsettias are tropical plants that originated in Central America and tropical Mexico?
They grow as unbranched trees as high as 10 feet tall. Beloved by the Aztecs of Mexico as a symbol of purity, Joel Robert Poinsette, first United State ambassador to Mexico and renowned botanist, introduced them into the U.S. in 1825.
How was a tropical tree transformed into the beautiful, branched plants we find in today’s florist shops and stores? According to USDA plant pathologists, special seedling cultivars with the unusual branching habit were first introduced in 1923. Until recently, it was not known what gave today’s popular version of poinsettia its bush, branched appearance.
At first, plant pathologists thought a virus was involved in causing the dwarfism and excessive branching, but the latest laboratory tests confirm a type of bacterium called phytoplasma causes these traits. Although highly unusual, its effects are spectacular in this plant.
Here are some additional poinsettia tips for this holiday season.
Remember to keep your poinsettias in a sunny place for at least six hours each day, but don’t let them touch cold windows. A chill will cause the poinsettia to drop its leaves. Keep the soil moist, and water when the surface feels dry.
After blooming is over, fertilizer will help keep the poinsettia healthy and promote new growth throughout the year.
Contrary to popular belief, poinsettias are not poisonous. The Poisindex Information Service says that even at high doses of ingestion, no toxicity is indicated. However, keeping them away from pets or small children is still a good idea, since they will cause stomachaches if ingested.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.