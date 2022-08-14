The Tulsa Community College Foundation announces three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. They include a former TCC student, a community philanthropic leader, and a former TCC regent. Vision Dinner is 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Cox Business Convention Center.
This year’s event will honor Tyrance Billingsley II, a former student and founder of Black Tech Street; Alana Hughes, director of Tulsa grant making for the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and TCC Foundation Board Trustee; and Ron Looney, founder of Tri-Angle Development and a TCC regent for 36 years.
“Each of these individuals is critical to the conversation of developing the kind of community we want in Tulsa. Two honorees have worked tirelessly to ensure higher education is accessible to all. The third honoree is a young leader championing equity through education and employment. Together, all three will be honored for making Tulsa a better community,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO.
This year’s Vision Dinner follows a record-setting event in 2021 for the TCC Foundation that raised more than $470,000. Funds help support students directly with their needs, through scholarships, internships, textbook vouchers, technology, performing arts, cultural and service learning projects, so they complete their degree and continue to pursue their professional goals.
“Through community support and the generosity of our donors, the TCC Foundation is awarding $420,000 in student scholarships this fall, the single highest dollar amount in our history. It comes at a time when TCC is trying to help as many students as possible who have been negatively impacted during the past two years,” said Kari Shults, TCC vice president for advancement and president of TCC Foundation.
TCC is committed to providing a place where all students are welcome and can learn. For more than 50 years, the college has fueled the region’s economic development by helping to develop the workforce for our area. In May 2022, TCC saw its highest number of graduates and credentials earned, representing a nearly 25% in credentials since 2015-2016.
“In the last two years, TCC students faced enormous challenges and they persisted through their own grit and determination, backed by immediate and impactful support from the college. This support was funded, in part, through the efforts of the TCC Foundation and our donors,” said Molly Jarvis, Vision Dinner chair and TCC Foundation trustee.
Evelyn Nienhuis is a Visionary sponsor. Pathway Leaders sponsors are Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and George Kaiser Family Foundation. Cherokee Nation Businesses, ONEOK, Saint Francis Health System, and TTCU Cares Foundation are Dream Makers sponsors. Additional sponsors are AAON, Inc.; The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation; Chickasaw Nation; Caron Lawhorn; Ruth Nelson; ONE Gas; Williams Co.; The Bama Companies; Bank of Oklahoma; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Cox Communications; GH2 Architects, LLC; Hillcrest HealthCare System; MidAmerica Industrial Park; OSU Tulsa/OSU Foundation; River Spirit Casino Resort; and Schnake Turnbo Frank.
The Vision Dinner 2022 Committee Chair is Molly Jarvis and members are Bree Browder, Laura Creekmur, Curtis Dinan, Jim Langdon, Karl Neumaier, Rhonda Spurlock, David Stewart, and Michael Willis.
Past honorees include Alison Anthony; Dr. Keith Ballard; David Boren; Montie Box; Congressman Tom Cole; early childhood education advocates: Pete Churchwell, Bill Doenges, Leonard Eaton, Martin Fate, Ted Fisher, George Kaiser, Robert LaFortune, Nancy McDonald, Ron Peters; John Gaberino, Jr.; Dr. Jim and Ann Halligan; Susan Harris; former Governor Brad Henry; Jake Henry Jr.; Michael Johnson; Karen Keith; Ron King; Ken Lackey; Dr. Paula Marshall; David Page; Lynn and Stacy Schusterman; Don Walker; and John-Kelly Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.