The world is larger than Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and local students are expanding their inspection of it by participating in the National Geographic GeoBee.
The library at Tahlequah Middle School was quiet as students answered questions about the landscape of the U.S. and foreign countries. One by one, fifth- through eighth-graders sat through seven rounds of questions. The winners of each grade then competed against one another.
Students received material at the end of the fall semester to prepare for bee. However, the questions were so tough that even adults in the room were unsure about the answers.
"If it wasn't a multiple choice, they'd blow me out of the water, because I have no idea about some of them," said Libby Osburn, with TMS. "But that's sort of the whole purpose of the geography bee - to make them more aware of the world around them and get them interested in that."
The first two rounds of questioning were multiple choice and required students to use their knowledge of the country's various states. Questions included were: "Which state has more annual rainfall per year, Arizona or Florida?" Or, "Which state is farther west, North Carolina or Arkansas?"
As the rounds progressed, the questions became increasingly more difficult. However, sixth-grader Draden Deloache, who advanced to the final contest, said he was surprised by how much he knew.
"In round five and up, I was like, 'How are they getting these right?'" said Draden, referring to his fellow classmates. "Then I got one right. It was pretty fun. I honestly enjoyed it."
The GeoBee covered topics beyond geography, as it included civilizations, cultures, physical features and more. Draden said it is important that people understand where they live and what surrounds them.
He added that it could be useful for folks in the future.
"Knowing where everything is gives you a sense of gratification," he said. "It makes you feel better. And when it comes to wars and stuff, if you don't know where everything is if you're in the Army, how are you supposed to know where you're supposed to send your attack? And if you don't study history, it's going to repeat itself."
Draden credited a large world map he sat next to in his history class as one reason for his success.
In the later rounds, students were asked questions like: "The Tarim Basin, which is one of the world's largest lowland areas that does not drain into an ocean, is found in which country?" Another question was: "The Shan Plateau, where rubies and sapphires have historically been mined, forms the eastern part of which Southeast Asian county famous for its gemstones?"
Emmalee McDonald, a seventh-grader at TMS who advanced in the contest, said the first few rounds were east, but "most of them are hard, especially the ones about different countries." While she considers herself a competitive person when it comes to sports, she said she might need to take academics more seriously now.
"Last year, I came none close to winning," said McDonald. "I didn't prepare at all [this year]. We took a quiz on our computers and I got an 80 percent, which was the most out of the class. Some kids even accused me of cheating, which I didn't."
The top 100-ranked students across the state will compete against one another at The University of Oklahoma this year, with a chance to compete in the national championship and wine prizes. Aside from receiving awards, McDonald said there are other reasons why students should learn the world's geography.
"In case we have to evacuate America, we should know where other counties are so we can go there," she said. "Or if we just wanted to explore new countries, you need to know where you're going."
A common perception among many people is that Americans don't have an adequate comprehension of the world outside their comfort zones. Osburn hopes school champion Victoria Pham, eighth-grader; runner-up McDonald; third-place finisher Deloache; and fourth-place contestant Oscar Gambrel, fifth-grader from Greenwood Elementary School, can help reverse that notion.
"It's important to be aware of the world around you," she said.
"When you know more about the world around you, you can make better, informed decisions and hopefully it will build their humanitarian muscle, for a lack of a better word. The world is rapidly shrinking with today's technologies, but it's amazing what we still don't know."
