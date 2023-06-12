Local kids enjoyed laugh-out-loud performances and caught the theater bug with “Dr. Arthropod” at the Tahlequah Public Library on June 12.
The kids were entertained by Dr. Arthropod – Dr. Art, for short – also known as performer Gideon Morris with Finer Arts of Oklahoma.
“Today, we’re going to be talking about art and the art we’re going to be talking about today isn’t painting or drawing; it’s actually theater and live shows,” said Morris.
Kids were invited to help Morris out with several performances, including skits about a glow worm and an ostrich; an “egg-ceptional” soup brimming with punny ingredients; a Cherokee story about four loud rabbits and a bullfrog just trying to get some sleep; and more.
Through each of these humorous stories, Morris impressed upon the audience three concepts: collaboration, bifurcation, and collaborative intelligence.
In the first performance, audience members gave suggestions for how the story should go. As the kids shouted out their ideas, Morris would change the facial expressions of the protagonist and helped them continue the story.
“Collaboration means to work together on the same thing, because when we work together with a group, you can create something,” said Morris.
In another tale, Morris described how a cranky bullfrog once shared a den with some noisy rabbits. The bullfrog ends up swallowing them all to stop them from disturbing his sleep.
As the four rabbit performers were setting up, TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton chimed in with a pop quiz for the group.
“Does any know what the word ‘rabbit’ is in Cherokee?” said Newton.
One audience member called out the answer.
“Tsisdu! That’s right,” said Newton.
By the end, however, the bullfrog could still hear the rabbits dancing inside his stomach, relented, and spat them all back out. Morris explained that this story was an example.
“Bifurcation is when you take multiple things and combine them into one or taking one thing and splitting it into multiple,” said Morris.
Finally, in the tale of Henry the glow worm and the ostrich, Morris described how the worm crawled up the ostrich trying to figure out what it looked like, part by part. Four kids participated, each performing as the bird’s legs, wings, tail feathers, and neck, respectively.
“Collaborative intelligence is when multiple people with different skills work together to create one thing,” said Morris.
Morris taught the kids a extra lesson about collaborative intelligence.
“Henry the worm wants you to know that you’re not just the last grade you go on your math test, the last book you read, or the sport you play,” he said. “You are so much more than what you do.”
