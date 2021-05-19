Theater, outdoor activities featured at summer camps

Instead of having them sit around the house all day, most parents prefer their kids participate in activities over the summer, and several area camps will keep them engaged throughout their break.
After the pandemic nixed the Tahlequah Public Schools fine arts camp last year, it’s returning to the spotlight. Kids from across the school district will take part in the musical production of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
The camps, open to all area students going into grades 3-8 for the upcoming school year, will be June 1-11 and June 15-25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, aspiring actors need to register quickly, as there are only a few slots left for the second camp, and the first camp is full. Lunches will be included, and the cost is $80 per camper.
Amy Wright, Tahlequah Middle School choir teacher, said fine arts are very important, because they’re cross-curricular.
“They teach kids how to stand on a stage and talk in front of others,” said Wright. “We’re singing as a group and working as a team. It’s not just the singing, dancing and the acting on the stage; it’s also learning the other things that go into theater. They get to see how the lights work, how the curtain works, the costume shop and all of those things.”
Shows for the first camp will be June 11-12, at 7 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center. The second camp’s performance will be June 25-26, at 7 p.m. Enrollment forms are available at the TPS Board of Education 225 N. Water Ave. For more information, call 918-458-4100.
The Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service still has some spots for three of its Summer 4-H Day Camps. The gardening camp is three days long – May 24, June 28, and July 26 – from 9 a.m. to noon; the 4-H sewing camp is July 7, 9 a.m. to noon; and the arts and crafts camp is June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or 1 to 4 p.m. Campers must be enrolled in 4-H to attend, and the cost is $20. Camping fees are $5.
“They can enroll now, but in August, they’ll have to re-enroll for that school year,” said Dee MacKall. “So if they’re enrolling now, they’re just going to finish out the rest of the summer.”
Camp Lutherhoma has all the amenities of a traditional summer camp, offering sessions for ages 7-18. Owned and operated by the Oklahoma District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, the camp’s mission “is to nurture discipleship in Jesus Christ, in outdoor settings, which excited believers to share the love of Christ to the world.”
Camp Lutherhoma has the Kinetic camp, for ages 7-9, June 13 -18, and June 20-25; and the Force camp, ages 9-12, June 13-18, June 20-25, June 27-July 2, July 11-16, and July 18-23. The Energy camp is for ages 13-15, on July 11-16, and one July 18-23; and the Dynamic camp is for ages 14-18, July 25-30. The Rock & Ride camp, meanwhile, includes two days of rock climbing and two days of mountain biking in Arkansas. For ages 14-18, it runs June 27-July 2.
For more information or to sign up, call Camp Lutherhoma at 918-458-0704.
At the Heart O’ Hills Camp and Conference Center in Welling, Camp Cherokee 2021 Residential Camp will give students 16 years by June 26 the chance to learn cultural activities and studying areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Campers must be Cherokee Nation citizens and all must be vaccinated for COVID-19. The camp is July 25-30. At-large Cherokee Nation citizens are also welcome at Camp Cherokee. Arrangements can be made in advance by camp staff for pickup and drop off to the Tulsa Airport for those campers providing for their own airfare. Applications for Camp Cherokee close July 2. For more information or to register, visit camp.cherokee.org, or call 918-453-5224. The first 80 campers will be accepted.
Sequoyah State Park has seen a large increase in guests this year, as the park’s various trails, lakeside property, bustling nature center, and sizable campgrounds have brought more visitors to the area than it has in years. So it might make sense that all the summer camps slated for Sequoyah State Park are fully booked.
