Theater troupes venturing back onto the stage

Although the pandemic cleared the stages for area theater groups, several actors, directors and stage hands will soon be back in the spotlight.
Northeastern State University Professor Brian Cowlishaw, who holds a Ph.D. in English, has a new part-time gig at the Muskogee Little Theater. He will be directing the Shawshank Redemption, which has recently been adapted into a play.
Cowlishaw has previously acted in seven plays for the Tahlequah Community Playhouse, and he has directed two.
“'The Shawshank Redemption' [novella] came out when I was a young college student, and I read it back then. It was in the book 'Different Seasons,' by Steven King. I’m really looking forward to directing it,” said Cowlishaw.
Cowlishaw will be directing his production at The Little Muskogee Theater’s Tina B. Young Performance Hall, a 271-seat, state-of-the-art auditorium. It is a devoted venue owned by the theater company.
“In Muskogee, they have a permanent space where they make the sets and move it from one room to the other,” said Cowlishaw.
He is also excited about the dressing rooms, which have TVs so actors can watch the cues while waiting backstage.
“As always, we’ll have open auditions. People can audition from Tahlequah, Muskogee, or anywhere around the area so long as they can reliably make it to rehearsals. I’ll be very fair-minded. I don’t have pre-cast roles,” he said.
Casting will take place in December, and the show will run Feb. 4-12, 2022.
Back across the Arkansas River in Cherokee County, the Tahlequah Community Playhouse’s 47th season was halted out of caution for the COVID-19 pandemic. But plans are in the works for its 48th season, and members have been keeping busy with a recent interview with playwright Mark Brown and TCP members.
TCP has done productions of several of Brown’s plays, including “Around the World in 80 Days,” and “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge.” Brown, TCP director and actor Juliet Colyer, and TCP’s Bryn Smith discussed their past work in the interview, which people can watch on the group’s Facebook page.
“'The TCP Memories and Dreams' is another interview that’s going to be up soon,” said Jennifer Rogers, administrator. “We’ll be having people who have been involved with TCP for a while, talking about the memories of TCP and the different aspects of it.”
Auditions for TCP’s 48th season are around the corner. The first show will be “Little Shop of Horrors,” with auditions for the musical June 20 and 29, and the show running in September, said Rogers.
After the first production, the TCP’s other three shows include “The 39 Steps,” “Almost Maine,” and “Gossamer.”
The two last shows of the TCP’s 47th season – “The Quest for Don Quixote” and “Rumors” – were canceled. However, it’s possible they might show up on the next vote for shows in the TCP’s 49th season.
Learn more
For more information about membership, upcoming shows, or auditions with the TCP, call 539-234-9444 or follow the Tahlequah Community Playhouse Facebook page.
