Cherokee Elementary students rolled up on the Tahlequah SkateHouse for an afternoon of fun and fundraising on wheels Thursday, March 8.
Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, said the Skate Night is an event that takes place almost every month during the school year. McCoy said they will often not host a Skate Night in December, January, or May, because of the district’s hectic schedule during that time.
Different grades and school organizations host the Skate Nights for each Tahlequah Public Schools elementary site throughout these months to raise funds for various projects or needs. McCoy said the event can raise anywhere from $250-$500 for field trip funds, classroom supplies, parties, etc.
“When [someone] sponsors the event, we collect the money in the office, but then they make the spreadsheet of all the kids. They take care of everything with the money and then they go attend the school skate [night],” said McCoy. “Then Officer Joe was there and Amy [Sheets] or myself was there, but [the teachers] are the chaperones of the skate. Then Dusty from SkateHouse gives them a percentage of the money made for their classrooms.”
This month, the second grade hosted the night of fun. Lori Robertson, a Cherokee Elementary second-grade teacher, said she and the other teachers are not sure what they will be using the funds for.
Cherokee Elementary first-grade students Finley Garde and Kenlee Tomblin attended the March Skate Night.
“[The SkateHouse] always does something that I really love,” said Kenlee.
Finley and Kenlee agreed they can’t wait for the next Skate Night to take place. They said their favorite part was getting to participate in the races and skate-related activities, which included games such as “Red Light, Green Light.”
“Next time, I think we’re going to do dodgeball because sometimes, they do dodgeball and races,” said Finley.
During the evening, about 150 students strapped on their roller skates and took off, as they played various arcade games and skating activities. McCoy said the exercise aspect – and knowing the kids are device-free for at least two hours – is one of the reasons she enjoys staging the skate.
“It’s fun. It's movement. They’re not sitting in front of the TV or a video game. It’s active, and they enjoy playing with their friends,” said McCoy. “Anytime we can get kids moving, instead of having a device in their hands, I’m all for it.”
Anthony Amason, a Tahlequah High School art teacher, and his wife, Lindsey Amason, attended with their two children.
Anthony said he believes the Skate Nights help to build on school culture by allowing the entire elementary school to get together for a fun and safe event.
“I love watching our kiddos be able to play with their friends in a safe environment with lots of teachers and administrators and other parents involved,” said Anthony.
A parent of a Cherokee Elementary student and THS careers and video media teacher, Clayton Valdez, said the key thing kids can take away from the night is the safe environment and ability to make memories.
“They need these places. It also creates memories,” said Valdez. “The kids have birthday parties here and holiday parties here with their friends. You talk to high school kids and you say ‘the SkateHouse’ and they immediately go down memory lane.”
Valdez believes the skate sessions offer his son, and his classmates, a chance to socialize.
“I think the different environment outside of school changes the perspective a little bit,” said Valdez. “When it’s always the same place, like the playground or something like that, you get into these sorts of routines, and I think this breaks that up.”
The Cherokee Elementary robotics team will be hosting the next Skate Night on April 5.
