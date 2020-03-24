Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed four vehicles were stolen from a local car dealership and thieves broke into a pharmacy.
“On March 23 and 24, Tahlequah suffered two major property crimes,” King said. “On March 23, Tommy Nix Auto Group was victimized by five unknown assailants.”
The culprits stole a purple Dodge Challenger, a gray Chevrolet Corvette, a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a gray Dodge Challenger Hellcat – all late-model vehicles. Also taken were key fobs and dealer tags, for a total loss of $185,000, King said.
On March 24, Cherokee Hills Pharmacy was burglarized by four thieves. King said officials believe it was the same group that stole the vehicles.
“A specific count of pills has not been compiled yet, but three shelves worth of opiates were taken,” King said.
