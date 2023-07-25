LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division, in partnership with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, has scheduled the third in a series of public meetings to update the watershed-based management plan for the Illinois River Watershed.
The meeting will be held Aug. 10 in West Siloam Springs at the Cherokee Casino and Hotel at 2416 US-412 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The Illinois River and its tributaries have a variety of uses set forth by the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, including fisheries, recreation, drinking water supply, and agricultural and industrial water supply. The goal of this watershed-based plan is to protect and improve water quality in streams and other waterbodies by addressing non-regulatory issues through voluntary activities or practices.
“We greatly appreciate the overwhelming turnout of nearly 100 stakeholders for the second meeting in May,” said Tate Wentz, NRD water quality section manager. “The third meeting will focus on watershed modeling and anticipated outcomes of conservation practice implementation. We will continue to accept input from stakeholders about those practices, so it is critical for anyone interested to attend as it will help guide resource allocations to improve water quality into the future.”
The meeting is open to the public and will provide an overview of the watershed management planning process. Stakeholders will discuss water quality issues, conservation practices, the current state of the watershed, and the next steps in the development of the management plan.
For more information about the meeting, contact Tate Wentz at tate.wentz@agriculture.arkansas.gov. For more information about the Illinois River Watershed, visit irwp.org/.
