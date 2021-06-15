THIS BUD'S FOR YOU: Medical marijuana cards for many area residents due for renewal

Medical marijuana card holders will be allowed purchase cannabis using their expired cards for up to 30 days after their renewal is approved.
Since the medical marijuana issue was approved by voters a few years ago, many area residents have scored cards. Now, the first batches are coming up for renewal.
Dr. John Fell, doctor of osteopathy and local general practitioner, explained that a medical marijuana license is only valid for two years.
“To renew, you need to have a physician recommendation,” said Fell. “Patients can see a different physician if they want [and] the initial consult can be done in person or virtually.”
Fell himself has approved cards for a number of patients. He said the physician recommendation visit establishes the medical reasons for needing cannabis.
Primetime Buds Manager Blaine Mooney said they have had at least 300 physician recommendations since April 20, and he’s processed at least 50 license renewals since.
“You will go through the full process and bring that form to me, and I can renew it through OMMA for you,” said Mooney. “The process is really simple [but] it's a lot of steps and a lot of answers.”
Patients will need the new physician recommendation form, proof of residency, proof of identity, and a photograph taken within the past six months that should meet the OMMA photo criteria.
“You’ll go on the OMMA website and go into your account you had two years ago. That’s one thing that people are messing up on; they can’t remember the email. They can get the password passed because there’s a ‘Forgot password,’ but if you forget your email, then you’re going to have to restart everything,” said Mooney.
All of the patients' information will be filled out already on their accounts, and they will have to get the physician form.
“The card information is already in there, and you take a picture of the front and back of your ID again,” said Mooney. “If you have Medicaid, Medicare, or SoonerCare, that drops your price from $104 to about $25. I recommend everybody doing that.”
Once the renewal is approved, the dispensary is able to verify the patient's cardholder status on the OMMA website, even if the card’s expiration date has passed.
“As long as [the patient] is renewing, but if they’re a first-time patient and they get accepted, we can’t verify them because I don’t have a number for them. If you’re renewing and right when you get accepted, then you can come in and show us that message, or you can have it printed out, as long as we can put it into our software and it works,” said Mooney.
Fell said he would recommend those renewing their licenses to start that process 30 days before expiration.
Mooney and Fell agreed the OMMA website may become slow, as thousands of cardholders are trying to renew their licenses all at once.
Fell said he can personally assist renewals online during the week or at his referral clinic on Friday and Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
Learn more
For more information on renewing a medical marijuana license, call the OMMA call center at 405-522-6662.
