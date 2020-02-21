It was prime time for swine Friday morning at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds during the second day of the Junior Livestock Show.
“It’s been good so far. It’s moving along smoothly,” said Carl Wallace, Tahlequah High School agriculture educator and former 4-H educator with the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office. “All breeds are represented. I think we’ll have a good show.”
The swine division featured eight breeds: Berkshire, Chester White, Duroc, Hampshire, Poland China, Spot, Yorkshire, and Crossbred and others. All hogs were shown in the class of predominant breed character, which was determined by the swine superintendent, Jerry Hood.
Judging the swine division for the third year was Joe Scifress, who breeds and raises pigs.
This is the first year for Trista Hendricks, an 11th-grader in Keys FFA, to show an animal, and the Junior Livestock Show was her third time in the ring.
“I always liked animals and what you can get out of them and what they have to offer,” she said. “I think people should get into it.”
As she readied her Berkshire named Dixie, she commented that it could be difficult.
“It’s hard to walk them in the rain and cold weather. I don’t want her to get sick,” she said.
This is also Cooper Hamilton’s first year in Keys FFA. The ninth-grader said he would stick with it, especially after placing first in the Chester White breed.
“I have known the ag teacher all my life, and he said I should show pigs,” said Cooper, while prepping Piggy Smalls. “I really like it. I’m learning patience.”
He said the hardest thing is training the two pigs he was showing.
“I’m learning everything because there’s a lot to it,” he said.
Megan Brown, a 10th-grader in Hulbert FFA, was also showing a pig for the first time, but was in her second year of showing goats.
“I wanted to try everything, and we had an extra goat and then we had an extra pig this year,” she said. “Pigs are easier, but I like my goat.”
She keeps her goat at school, along with the three others that are housed there.
“It’s hard work getting them to walk for you, and not sticking to the fence like mine did,” Megan said, after showing her pig.
Although it stayed near the fence a bit, it was a fine enough specimen for her to place second in the Duroc breed and to win Reserve Breed Champion.
Megan’s mom said she has come a long way in showing.
“It definitely increases her value in what she can do and accomplish,” said Tina Brown. “I’m very proud of her.”
What’s next
The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show continues with the beef show Saturday at noon; the goat at 1 p.m. on Sunday; and the awards program at 6 p.m. and premium auction at 6:30 on Monday. TDP will be covering most of these events.
