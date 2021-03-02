Thomas leaves CCSO, goes back to horses

A former Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office investigator has retired after 41 years in law enforcement.
On Feb. 26, Harold Thomas left his reins in the hands of Deputy Aaron Johnson, who will take over as investigator for CCSO.
Thomas got his start in the field when he was a carpenter contractor in Broken Bow, building a house for an OHP trooper.
"I started riding with him on occasion and he talked me into applying for the OHP, and I did," said Thomas. "I believe I was 30 at the time, and I was assigned to Tahlequah when I got out of the academy."
Thomas got to go back to Broken Bow while he was a trooper, but he settled in and adapted to Tahlequah.
"I had already bought a house and was well-satisfied and liked Tahlequah, so I'm still here," he said. "I still have some property in McCurtain County -- my mom's old place. She passed away several years ago."
Thomas retired from the OHP after 25 years and trained race horses for 12 years until he was approached by then-Sheriff Norman Fisher in 2005.
"When Norman was elected sheriff, he wanted to know if I would go to work for him, and I did," said Thomas. "I was going to work four years and go back to training horses, and that's been 16 years."
Thomas investigated everything from burglaries, cattle thefts, and animal complaints. He said that after 16 years as a CCSO investigator, now was the time to retire from law enforcement for a second time.
"I just decided I'm ready to go because of my age, and also I've got another horse in the barn, and I'm training her to get ready to go to the race track," he said.
Thomas said he'll pick up right where he left off in 2005 and train race horses.
He told Sheriff Jason Chennault in November that he was ready to retire.
"I hated to see him go, and losing him means we lose a lot of experience -- personally and professionally," Chennault told Thomas during his send-off last week. "We will miss your wisdom and guidance. Thank you for your service and most of all, thank you for your friendship."
Thomas said he hopes that along the way, he has helped someone.
"Law enforcement has been good to me, and I mean in anything you do, you've got your ups and downs," said Thomas. "I've met lots of nice people and I've met a few who are not too desirable. All in all, working for the public has actually been a pleasure."
Johnson worked with Thomas in taking on his new role and was promoted to investigator as of Monday, March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.