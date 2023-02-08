Thompson House announces availability to rent

The Thompson house is available to rent. The historic home on 100 South College Ave. provides a gracious setting for group meetings, receptions, weddings and showers. A patron recently held a tea at the Thompson house to celebrate her daughter's 16th birthday. For information about renting the Thompson house for you next event call the main number at 918-348-1276. One of the members will get back to you as soon as possible. Tours are also available. The Thompson house board meets the third Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. except for December. The public is welcome to attend.