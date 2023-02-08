Thompson House announces availability to rent

The Thompson house is available to rent.
The historic home on 100 S. College Ave. provides a gracious setting for group meetings, receptions, weddings, and showers. Tours are also available.
A patron recently held a tea at the Thompson House to celebrate her daughter's 16th birthday.
For information about renting the Thompson House, call 918-348-1276. One of the members will get back to the caller as soon as possible.
The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., except for December. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.
