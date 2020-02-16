The Thompson board will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave. The meeting is open to the public, and new members are welcome.
Some of the items of the agenda will include: history day in April, Derby Day on May 2, upcoming grants, and a cemetery tour.
The Thompson House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and up keep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Call 918-456-3554, or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
Memberships are $15 a year for individuals, and $25 for businesses. Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
The Thompson House is listed on the National register of Historic Places.
