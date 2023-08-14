The board members of the Thompson House are looking for members of the community, who would like to help Diane Johnson make the famous pepper jelly sold at Victorian Christmas each year.
Johnson has been making the jelly for many years. She took over for another woman and had to learn how. Johnson said she has tweaked the recipe over the years.
“When we first started selling the jelly, the late Jim Wilson would bring a block of cream cheese and pour it over the jelly,” said Johnson. “Patrons would sample the jelly on a cracker. It became a big hit.”
She is happy to teach anyone interested in how to make the jelly. It is a big seller at the fundraiser. Also needed are donations of the small half pint size mason or ball jars shown in the picture and the rings. Johnson also encourages those who physically may not be able to do a lot of things for the house to come sit and and watch the items for a few hours during Victorian Christmas.
“Many people come to the fundraiser each year anyway, so the added benefit to watching the items is to visit with friends in the community,” said Johnson.
Donated items help the Thompson House make more money. The dates of Victorian Christmas are Dec. 1-3, which is the main fundraiser for the year. To help or donate, call 918-348-1276.
The house is also available for tours and rentals. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. The public is welcome to attend.
