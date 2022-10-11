The board members of the Thompson House are preparing for Victorian Christmas, which will be held Dec. 2-4.
The event will take place at the historic Thompson House at 300 S. College Ave. Times for the sale are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Thompson House is looking for vendors and volunteers to help with the event. Those who have any unique gifts, Christmas gifts, decorations, etc. they would like to sell can call Beth Herrington at 918-207-2936. Anyone who would like to volunteer to donate items, work the kitchen, be a greeter, be a floor monitor, etc., should call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269.
The home is available for tours and rentals. The new general contact phone number is 918-348-1276. After a caller leaves a message, someone will get back to them as soon as possible.
Additional parking for events at the Thompson is available at Crossroads Church. Patrons are no longer allowed to park in the old Reasor's parking lot across the street. Meetings for the Thompson House are held the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., except for December, at the house and are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.