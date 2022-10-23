The board members of the Thompson House are preparing for Victorian Christmas, which will be held Dec. 2-4.
The event will take place at the historic Thompson House on 300 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. Times for the sale are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission will be $1.
The Thompson House is looking for vendors and volunteers to help with the event. If any interested individuals have unique gifts, handmade items, Christmas gifts and decorations, etc. they would like to sell, call Beth Herrington at 918-207-2936. For people wanting to donate items, work the kitchen, be a greeter, floor monitor, etc. call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269. Those wishing to donate baked goods call or text Sue Agnew at 918-456-5409.
The home is available for tours and rentals. The new general contact phone number is 918-348-1276. After a message is left, someone will get back to the caller as soon as possible. Additional parking for events at the Thompson is available at Crossroads Ministries to the west of the house. Patrons are no longer allowed to park in the old Reasor's parking lot across the street.
Meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m., except for December, at the house and are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.