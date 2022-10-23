Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&