The Thompson House Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m., at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
The meeting is open to the public, and new members are welcome.
Some of the items of the agenda will include: the outcome of the Victorian Christmas fundraiser; a gazebo update; plans for Derby Day,; upcoming grants,; and Tahlequah A.M Live. The Thompson House will host A.M. Live in February.
Area residents may call 918-456-3554 or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
The Thompson House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and up keep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Memberships are $15 a year for individual memberships, and $25 for business memberships. Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
The Thompson House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
