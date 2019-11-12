The Thompson board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at b5:30 p.m., at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave., to discuss the upcoming fall fundraiser, Victorian Christmas.
The meeting is open to the public, and new members welcome. Anyone who is interested in helping with the fundraiser is invited to come to the meeting, as there is much to do to get ready for this event.
This year, the event will be held Dec. 6-8. Volunteers are needed to help set up and display items to be sold, to watch over the items, to help customers, to answer questions about the house, and to donate baked goods to sell.
Vendors are needed to sell craft items and more. A $15 fee is charged per vendor and 10% of what is sold goes to the Thompson House.
Donated baked goods and other fall fare are sold in the kitchen, with all those profits going to the Thompson House. Donations are also being taken for the gazebo volunteers plan to build on the house grounds in memory of State Sen. Jim Wilson.
To volunteer for the Victorian Christmas, call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269 or Beth Herrington, 918-456-3554.
The Thompson House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Call 918-456-3554, or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
The Thompson House is a 501 C3 non-profit organization and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose.
Memberships are $15 a year for individual memberships and $25 for business memberships. Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK. 74465.
