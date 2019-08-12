Thompson House board to discuss Victorian Christmas

The Thompson House board will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave. The meeting is open to the public, and new members are welcome.
The main item on the agenda is the fall fundraiser, Victorian Christmas. It is never too early to plan for this popular event. Vendors are needed to sell craft items, etc. A $15 fee is charged per vendor and 10 percent of what is sold goes to the Thompson House. Those interested in participating should call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269.
Donated baked goods and other fall fare are sold in the kitchen, with all those profits going to the Thompson House.
Volunteers are always needed to help set up and display items to be sold, to watch over the items, to help customers, and to answer questions they may have about the house.
The board is also taking donations for a gazebo to be built on the grounds in memory of long-time member Jim Wilson.
Wilson often exclaimed that a gazebo would complement the house and make an excellent spot for a wedding ceremony. Brady Renfro has made a rendering of what the gazebo might look like when completed.
The Thompson House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Call 918-456-3554 or 918-458-9035 to schedule a tour or to rent the house for a special occasion.
The Thompson House is a 501(c)(3) organization and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. Tour donations, rentals and membership dues are used for this purpose. Memberships are $15 a year for individuals and $25 for businesses. Send donations and memberships to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465.
